Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs ‘born alive’ abortion bill

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill imposing criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care in the rare circumstance when a baby is born alive following an abortion attempt.
The Republican governor signed the measure Wednesday, the same day it arrived from the Republican-controlled Legislature. The bill also requires physicians to report cases of babies born alive after abortion procedures and bars clinics from working with doctors who teach at state-funded hospitals and medical schools.
Abortion-rights advocates argue the bill threatens some of Ohio’s last remaining clinics. Abortion opponents say the measure ensures the babies’ safety.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.