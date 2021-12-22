Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs ‘born alive’ abortion bill

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill imposing criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care in the rare circumstance when a baby is born alive following an abortion attempt.

The Republican governor signed the measure Wednesday, the same day it arrived from the Republican-controlled Legislature. The bill also requires physicians to report cases of babies born alive after abortion procedures and bars clinics from working with doctors who teach at state-funded hospitals and medical schools.

Abortion-rights advocates argue the bill threatens some of Ohio’s last remaining clinics. Abortion opponents say the measure ensures the babies’ safety.