COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press conference Tuesday that the train that derailed in East Palestine was not considered hazardous before it crashed.

On Feb. 3, 50 cars on a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine. Among the cars were 10 carrying hazardous materials. This led DeWine to issue an evacuation order for people living nearby in preparation for a chemical release.

In the Wednesday update, DeWine said that he learned from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that this train was not considered a high hazardous train, meaning their was no requirement to notify residents the train was coming through.

DeWine remarked that this classification of the train was “absurd” and called on Congress to look into this for the future. He also said he received a call from President Joe Biden where Biden provided support from the federal government if needed.

The Governor also said he spoke with Norfolk Southern and was reassured from their CEO that they would pay for everything and remain at the crash site until a full cleanup is completed. “They are responsible for this,” said DeWine. He also added Ohio attorney general Dave Yost could get involved if Norfolk Southern does not hold its end of that bargain.

Authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, sending hydrogen chloride and the toxic gas phosgene into the air. They said that burn was preferable to the threat of a larger explosion if nothing was done.

This photo taken with a drone shows the continuing cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

FILE – A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. West Virginia’s water utility says it’s taking precautionary steps following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio. The utility said in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2023 that it has enhanced its treatment processes even though there hasn’t been a change in raw water at its Ohio River intake. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

The cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio, continues on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A man takes photos as a black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



In this photo provided by Melissa Smith, a train fire is seen from her farm in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in the Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below. (Melissa Smith via AP)

As the air and water in the area has been monitored, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said three additional dangerous chemicals were discovered that were on the train that derailed. Some of the chemicals released are carcinogens.

Residents have also raised concerns of dead fish in the river and sick animals and have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, they are estimating 3,500 fish from 12 different species have died in the river. An official with ODNR stated there is no evidence of non-aquatic animals suffering due to effects from the derailment.

Regarding chemical concerns, an official with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said there has been no detections of vinyl chloride or other hazardous chemicals in the waterways. A chemical plume is moving through the Ohio River on its way to Huntington, West Virginia but the Ohio EPA assures it does not pose threat to drinking water systems.

Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff recommended people in the community use bottled water in the short term as they test municipal water sources. He also advised people using a private water source to have their water tested.

NewsNation and The Associated Press contributed to this report