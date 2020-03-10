Ohio governor advises indoor sporting events to eliminate all spectators

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine advises all indoor sporting events to eliminate spectators in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19.
DeWine said he also advised Ohio colleges and universities to cancel face-to-face classes and use remote learning.
He says schools should stop all school-sanctioned international travel. All those who have traveled internationally recently, or spent their Spring Break on a cruise ship, should be evaluated.
The governor does not call for K-12 schools to close at this time but says it could be a possibility in the future.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Service member at WV’s Camp Dawson may have been exposed to Coronavirus
- WVU Research Corporation to receive more than $600,000 in funds
- Russian strongmen compete to win Slap Championships
- Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center to receive $1.4 million grant
- Can’t find hand sanitizer at the store? Make your own!
- Fayette County, WV sheriff searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
- Remains of Pearl Harbor victim to return home Saturday
- City of Charleston shares steps to prevent COVID-19 in offices
- Suspect in custody after Morgantown Police respond to report of gunman barricaded inside house near North Wiley Street
- Death toll rises in Clarksburg VA Hospital investigation; new details on ‘person of interest’