Ohio governor advises indoor sporting events to eliminate all spectators

Ohio
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine advises all indoor sporting events to eliminate spectators in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19. (MARCH 10 PHOTO COURTESY GOVERNOR MIKE DEWINE TWITTER)

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine advises all indoor sporting events to eliminate spectators in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19.

DeWine said he also advised Ohio colleges and universities to cancel face-to-face classes and use remote learning.

He says schools should stop all school-sanctioned international travel. All those who have traveled internationally recently, or spent their Spring Break on a cruise ship, should be evaluated.

The governor does not call for K-12 schools to close at this time but says it could be a possibility in the future.

