Ohio governor advises indoor sporting events to eliminate all spectators

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine advises all indoor sporting events to eliminate spectators in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19.

HIGHER EDUCATION: I am asking these institutions to:



➡️ screen students returning from international travel or cruise ships

➡️ eliminate international travel

➡️ cancel/postpone university-sponsored travel and large meetings

➡️ move toward online/remote learning#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ojyjESuAB1 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 10, 2020

DeWine said he also advised Ohio colleges and universities to cancel face-to-face classes and use remote learning.

He says schools should stop all school-sanctioned international travel. All those who have traveled internationally recently, or spent their Spring Break on a cruise ship, should be evaluated.

The governor does not call for K-12 schools to close at this time but says it could be a possibility in the future.

