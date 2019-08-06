Ohio Governor DeWine urges gun sale background checks

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is responding to the mass shooting in Dayton by urging the GOP-led state Legislature to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.

Persuading the Legislature to pass such proposals could be an uphill battle. It has given little consideration this session to those and other gun-safety measures already introduced by Democrats.

DeWine’s Republican predecessor, John Kasich (KAY’-sik), also unsuccessfully pushed for a so-called red flag law on restricting firearms for people considered threats.

DeWine on Tuesday says Ohio needs to do more while balancing people’s rights to own firearms and have due process.

Police say there was nothing in the Dayton shooter’s background to prevent him from buying the firearm used.