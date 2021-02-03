Ohio governor proposes $10 million for police body cameras

by: FARNOUSH AMIRI

Posted:

A police officer wears a body camera on during an anti-Donald Trump protest in Cleveland, Ohio, near the Republican National Convention site July 18, 2016. – The Republican Party opened its national convention Monday, kicking off a four-day political jamboree that will anoint billionaire Donald Trump as its presidential nominee. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement agencies in Ohio will be able to buy body-worn cameras through a $10 million grant Gov. Mike DeWine proposed in his budget.

DeWine said Wednesday that just over 180 of the state’s about 900 law enforcement agencies both have body cameras for officers and are following the standards set by a state advisory board.

The governor says the cost of the camera technology, storing the footage it produces and even hiring personnel to fill public records request for it is expensive for midsize and rural police departments and sheriff’s offices.

