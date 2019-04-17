Ohio Governor proposes increasing tobacco-buying age

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is pushing to raise the age to buy tobacco in the state from 18 to 21.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nicotine can harm the developing adolescent brain, which continues developing until about age 25.

Some states have already banned people from buying vaping devices or any tobacco until the age of 21. Ohio has not, but several local cities have ordinances.

A recent study by the National Youth Tobacco Survey says the number of high school students vaping increased by 78-percent last year alone.

DeWine joined health experts at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus on Wednesday morning to discuss the proposal.