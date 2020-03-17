DeWine: Acton will orders polls closed as a health emergency

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order polls closed as part of a health emergency, Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday night.

DeWine added Secretary of State Frank LaRose will take that time to find a way in the courts to extend the in-person voting date.

DeWine issued the following statement:

“During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at a unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus. As such, Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order the polls closed as a health emergency. While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity.”

With this decision, the election is not happening Tuesday.