Ohio high school student dies from flu complications

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– A student at Berea-Midpark High School passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday following complications from the flu.

Kaylee Roberts, 16, was hospitalized last week with flu-like symptoms, her uncle said. She returned to the hospital with complications, including pneumonia, and suffered a stroke.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said it was not notified of a flu-related death, but officials were looking into it.

Roberts was a junior at the high school. Her family described her as kind, hardworking and intelligent girl, who cared deeply about animals, family and friends.

