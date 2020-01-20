Ohio homeowners may be eligible for tornado safe room rebate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – State emergency officials in Ohio say homeowners who want to construct a tornado shelter on their property may be eligible for a 75% rebate.

The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program began taking applications Jan. 6. The application process continues through April 6. The Ohio Emergency Management Agency describes a safe room as a structure specifically designed to provide near-absolute protection in an extreme weather event.

The safe room program began in 2012 and awards rebates to about 100 homeowners each year. A computer will randomly draw the winning recipients who must be single-family residential homeowners. The maximum rebate is $4,875.

