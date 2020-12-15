Ohio Hospital Association senior VP tapped for OU Board of Trustees

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – A new face is joining the Ohio University Board of Trustees. OU Alumnus Scott Borgemenke was recently appointed to the board by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The university says his term will begin Jan. 1, 2021, and run through May 13, 2027, and will fulfill the term of former Trustee Eileen Sheil who resigned earlier this year.

Borgemenke, of Dublin, OH, is senior vice president of advocacy at the Ohio Hospital Association. At the OHA, Borgemenke leads the organization’s government and public affairs team and serves as a member of the senior management team. He also collaborates with membership, partners and allied organizations at the OHA.

According to the university, Borgemenke is also a former chief of staff for the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate and a former chief policy advisor to Ohio. Gov. Bob Taft. He has also been a chief financial officer for the University of Akron, an executive director for the Cincinnati Business Committee, and a public and government affairs consultant.

“I’m excited to welcome Scott Borgemenke to the Ohio University Board of Trustees,” Board Chair Janelle Coleman said. “Scott’s extensive experience in and around state government, as well as in higher education, will be very helpful as he takes on this role, and we appreciate his willingness to serve his alma mater in this way.”

Borgemenke received his bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, in economics from Ohio University.