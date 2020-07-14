Ohio House bill proposes “Dr. Amy Acton Day”

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton speaks during a news conference at the MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, watches. Under pressure from law enforcement, Tennessee’s top health officials quietly agreed in April to release the names and addresses of those who had been treated or exposed to COVID-19 to police departments and sheriff’s offices. Acton issued an order April 24 requiring local health departments to provide emergency dispatchers the names and addresses of people within their jurisdictions who tested positive. The order required dispatchers to treat the data as “protected health information” and to remove it from the system once a person has recovered from the illness, although the order is unclear on how dispatching agencies would learn of this follow-up information. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, file)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A bill was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives Monday designating February 26 as “Dr. Amy Acton Day” to celebrate the former Ohio Department of Health director.

Rep. Kent Smith, (D-Euclid) and Rep. Mary Lightbody, (D-Westerville) are the primary sponsors of the bill.

Five of their democratic colleagues, State Reps. Erica C. Crawley (Columbus), Tavia Galonski (Akron), Michael O’Brien (Warren), Michael Sheehy (Oregon), and Lisa Sobecki (Toledo), are cosponsors on the bill.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories