COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Republican-dominated Ohio House has approved a bill expanding religious freedom in public schools and allow students to engage in religious expression in their school assignments.
The measure was sent to the Senate Wednesday after a 61-31 vote.
The bill would remove a current provision limiting expressions of religious beliefs by public school students to lunch and non-instructional periods and would allow them to gather as students do for secular activities.
It also says schools can’t prohibit students from religious expression in homework, artwork or other assignments and teachers cannot penalize or reward work based on its religious content.
Republican sponsor Rep. Timothy Ginter told Cleveland.com work that should be graded using ordinary academic standards and assignments could still receive a lesser grade if they don’t reflect what’s being taught.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio House OKs bill expanding religious freedom in schools
- BridgeValley CTC plans to relocate Kanawha Valley campus to downtown Charleston
- FCC Chairman in West Virginia to look at broadband and cell problems
- West Virginia library cancels drag queen event after violent threats
- Teens plead not guilty in death of woman at Ohio state park
- First responders practice water rescue skills
- Officials ID one of the victims killed at California school
- Ohio couple allegedly beat, starved 47-pound 11-year-old girl
- Rare buck with three antlers photographed
- Former West Virginia deputy found guilty of distributing heroin to confidential informants