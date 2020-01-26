Ohio jailer pleads guilty to assaulting inmate

CLEVELAND, OH (CNN) – Cuyahoga County Jail Corporal Idris Clark is found guilty of assault for pepper-spraying a restrained inmate in the face, guilty of unlawfully restraining her, and guilty of extortion.

Prosecutors say Clark threatened to expose video of another jailer if he didn’t testify on Clark’s behalf.

“I don’t want Mr. Clark’s behavior to be reflective of the behavior or actions of our people,” says Sheriff David Schilling, Clark’s boss. “They work in tough conditions with tough people at times. But this behavior, I’m not going to tolerate it. It’s not going to happen in this jail, at least while I’m sitting in the sheriff’s seat.”

The attorney representing the victim, says she was entrusted by the sheriff’s presence in the courtroom: “This is something that only happens if it’s accepted as part of the culture of the institution, and so I would like to see that culture changed personally and that’s going to take many more small steps like this.”

Before the hearing, Schilling, who took over as sheriff after the attack, shook the victim’s hand.

Chantelle Glass was in jail after being picked-up on an old, out-of-state traffic warrant.

Her attorney says jailers became upset, after she repeatedly demanded to make a phone call.

She was released after the July 2018 pepper-spray incident, without charges.

Clark is scheduled to be sentenced next month.