Ohio judge slams an illegal waste dumper with a $1.5M fine

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A waste hauler in Clermont County is facing a $1.5 million charge for illegally dumping waste on his property.

This is following an investigation by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Yost filed a complaint against Donald Combs, 55, and his wife Anita, 50, in February. A month later, a judge found the Combs’ in violation of Ohio’s solid waste, construction and demolition debris laws. This same judge also concluded the waste was a “public nuisance” after receiving multiple complaints.

“Hauling trash to anywhere but the landfill is a rotten business, so we dumped some justice on this polluter,” said Yost. “I appreciate the help of our environmental partners at the EPA and in Clermont County to halt this illegal activity.”

The EES proved Combs covered the land of his home with debris and waste for years while an Ohio EPA inspector testified that some of the piles of waste in his yard were over 20 feet high and the cleanup cost of the waste would be almost $1.3 million dollars.

Goshen Township Fire Department Chief Steve Pegram also testified in saying the fire department had been to Combs’s home multiple times and saw the waste as a fire hazard.

Yost urges consumers to use professional waste haulers that handle waste properly to prevent environmental disasters.

Consumers can research businesses and any complaints against them here.

