Watch a previous report from Nexstar’s WCMH on Rep. Bob Young’s Ohio House resignation in the video player above.

This article discusses domestic violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse, there are resources available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or live chat here.

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network has a list of local programs and shelters, available here. You can also call ODVN at 800-934-9840 or 614-781-9651 to get connected with resources in your area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State Rep. Bob Young is facing new criminal charges after resigning from the Ohio House and being arrested for a second time in a pending domestic violence case.

The Republican lawmaker from Green was charged on Friday for menacing by stalking and again for violating a protection on July 31, according to Barberton Municipal Court records. Filed by the Summit Country Sheriff’s Office, both of the representative’s new charges are first-degree misdemeanors.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Young “knowingly [caused] victim to believe that [Young] would cause physical harm to the said victim or cause mental distress,” the court docket entry for the menacing charge states.

The representative submitted his resignation to Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens on Sept. 8, calling the criminal charges against him a “distraction” to the state legislature. Young was charged in early July with two counts of domestic violence and one count of disrupting public service communications following an incident at his home.

“I was hopeful that this matter could be resolved before this point, but I can no longer deny the distraction that this matter has caused the Ohio House of Representatives as an institution, as well as my colleagues, with whom I serve,” Young wrote in his resignation. “Therefore, out of respect for them and the Ohio legislature, I will not continue any further while these matters are pending. The business of the Ohio House must continue uninterrupted, and no one individual is more important than that business.”

Young is accused of hitting his wife and throwing her phone into a pool to prevent her from dialing 911, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. After pleading not guilty, he was released on a $5,000 bond and ordered not to contact his wife, according to Barberton Municipal Court records. On Aug. 28, he was arrested for allegedly violating the protection order.

The felony charge of disruption to public service communications has since been dismissed, and Young faces an additional assault charge for allegedly charging his brother and falling through a glass door after she sought “safe haven” away from Young, according to the incident report.

Stephens called for Young’s resignation shortly after the initial charges were filed. Democratic lawmakers reignited calls for his resignation after his Aug. 28 arrest. Stephens removed Young from his position as chair of the House Pensions Committee days after the second arrest.

In July, Young said in a statement he would not resign and he denied that his actions were criminal. In his resignation letter Friday, Young vowed to “vigorously” defend himself against the criminal charges.