Ohio library cancels 'Drag 101' class after getting threats

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county library has canceled a class aimed at teens interested in drag following hostile and angry phone calls from community members.

Delaware County District Library Director George Needham announced Wednesday the cancellation of a "Drag 101" class led by drag queen Selena West. Needham says the library received telephone threats and he was concerned about the safety of staff and teens. It was supposed to be held June 5 at the library's Orange branch. West says the class will now be held the same day at Secret Identity Comics in Delaware.

Melissa Ackison is a mother of four and Republican Senate Candidate.

“My first concern was are there background checks for this program and how are they vetting candidates who come in for something like this,” she said.

Ackison says the class just shouldn’t be offered.

She questions whether ‘Drag 101’ is an appropriate use of tax dollars or class time for kids.

Regardless of what side of the issue you’re on or whose heels you’re in, ‘Drag 101’ is unquestionably generating publicity for Delaware County’s Library system.

“You know if it helps to add to the education of the community, if it helps to add some civil discourse, I’ll take a news crew every week,” said Needham.

Drag 101 will be held at the Orange Branch of the Delaware County Library system from 2 pm to 3 pm. on June 5.

The class is free and no signup or registration is required.