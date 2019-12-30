Ohio library ends fines for overdue books to boost access

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) – Another Ohio library is moving to a fine-free system for overdue items.

The decision by Geauga County Public library in northeast Ohio is part of a trend of libraries of dropping fines to eliminate barriers to library access. The News-Herald reports the system will eliminate overdue fines beginning Wednesday except for telescopes, new video games and Blu-Ray DVDs.

Rather than amassing fines, borrowers will have their cards blocked 21 days after the due date. Returning the overdue items unblocks the card. The director of the library system says fines can create unintended barriers for some families.

