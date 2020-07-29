Ohio man arrested on drug charges

Chaz Jones, 28, of The Plains, was arrested Tuesday, July 28, 2020, on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies, and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, following a search warrant on Roy Avenue in The Plains, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. July 28, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Office)

THE PLAINS, OH (WOWK) – An Athens County man is facing drug and firearm charges after an investigation by the county’s Criminal Interdiction Unit.

Chaz Jones, 28, of The Plains, was arrested Tuesday, July 28, 2020, on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies, and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, following a search warrant on Roy Avenue in The Plains, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the CIU say they seized bulk amounts of suspected heroin and suspected methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia. They also seized digital scales, $495 cash and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Jones was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident, and additional charges are expected pending lab results, according to the sheriff’s office.

