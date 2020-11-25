Ohio man arrested on drug trafficking charge

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says Barry Dean Hurst, 47, of Nelsonville, faces charges of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both felonies of the 2nd degree, and tampering with evidence, a felony of the 3rd degree. Nov. 24, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Office)

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An Athens County man is facing drug charges after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking.

Athens County K-9 Deputy Bora with a bag of suspected narcotics related to a drug trafficking arrest in Nelsonville. Nov. 24, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Office)

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says Barry Dean Hurst, 47, of Nelsonville was arrested following a search warrant Tuesday, Nov. 24. The Criminal Interdiction Units and the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team said when they arrived at the scene in Nelsonville, people attempted to flee from deputies but were detained. They did not say how many people had tried to flee.

During the search warrant investigation, deputies found approximately 4.9 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, roughly 45 times the bulk amount, according to deputies. Police say the bulk of the suspected methamphetamine was found on the roof of a shed, allegedly thrown by a suspect in an attempt to conceal it.

They say they also found digital scales, packing materials, alleged abuse instruments related to methamphetamine and suspected heroin.

Hurst faces charges of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both felonies of the second degree, as well as tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree.