Ohio Man charged after vehicle with baby inside stolen

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a man accused of stealing a vehicle with a baby in it and leading police on a chase in Ohio has been arrested on charges including kidnapping and child endangering.

Toledo Municipal Court records show 29-year-old Joshua Gilliland, of Arcadia, also is charged with counts including grand theft of a motor vehicle and assault on a police officer. Court records don’t show an attorney for him.

Law enforcement officials say Gilliland stole a vehicle with a 9-month-old girl inside from a residence in Findlay shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday. They say he was pursued to Toledo, where he was captured with the assistance of a police dog after ramming two police cruisers and fleeing on foot.

Police say the baby wasn’t injured and was returned to her parents.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories