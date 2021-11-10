Ohio man charged for allegedly using weapons while on drugs

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — A Jackson County, Ohio man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting a gun at a relative’s home while under the influence of methamphetamine.

According to the Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on State Route 93 in Wellston. Deputies said when they arrived the caller told them Aaron Jones, 37, was “acting very erratic,” allegedly became angry when they refused to give him the keys to their car and was shooting in the air with a shotgun that contained a high-capacity magazine.

The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office seized multiple weapons during the arrest of Aaron Jones, 37, on Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says deputies found multiple weapons and weapon paraphernalia on Jones, including a Glock 9mm handgun, a knife and a semi-automatic 12 gauge magazine, as well as a bag with a white residue while he was being detained.

Deputies say Jones had to be tased while being detained due to alleged aggressive behavior, including banging his head on doors, denting the inside cage of a police cruiser with his head and allegedly spitting in the face of a deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies took Jones to an emergency room for an evaluation, where they said he continued to try and break free of his restraints for an hour and a half before he was calmed down with medication. Deputies say Jones was later taken to another medical center for a brain bleed.

The case is under review at the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office under possible charges of vandalism, using weapons while intoxicated, resisting arrest, assault and obstructing official business.