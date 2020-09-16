Ohio man charged in months-long theft investigation

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says James Howerton, 47 of The Plains was arrested for theft, breaking and entering, and possession of criminal tools, all felonies in the 5th degree. Sept. 16, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Office)

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing charges after an investigation into stolen catalytic converters in Athens County.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says James Howerton, 47 of The Plains was arrested for theft, breaking and entering, and possession of criminal tools, all felonies in the 5th degree.

The investigation has been ongoing after an “overwhelming rash” of catalytic converters were stolen over the past several months in the Athens County area, according to the sheriff. Deputies were able to identify two male suspects through video surveillance from a local business where the sheriff’s office says seven catalytic converters were stolen on one occasion.

Howerton was arrested following a search warrant for a home in The Plains. During the search, deputies said they found suspected drug paraphernalia, and additional charges are expected following the lab results.

Smith says an additional suspect has been identified, and charges against the suspect are expected. Howerton is being held on a $35,000 bond.

