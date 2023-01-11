MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man was arrested at gunpoint by authorities in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday incident.

Womack allegedly went to a house on the 600 block of Hiser Avenue, owned by a woman he was dating casually, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies say at the home, Womack allegedly began an argument with a second woman who was a tenant at the house. According to deputies, the other woman then became involved in the argument, which escalated to the point of Womack allegedly shoving the tenant down the stairs into the basement. The woman suffered severe injuries as a result, the sheriff’s office says.

Womack then allegedly tied up the homeowner with electrical cords and took her from the home against her will, police said. Law enforcement officials say over the next five hours, Womack allegedly made several trips away from the house, taking the homeowner with him. At no point during that time did he attempt to get help for the other woman, police said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the sheriff’s office, Womack eventually brought the homeowner back to her home and locked her in the basement with the tenant. He then fled the home.

The homeowner was able to free herself, help the other woman, and get to a phone to call 911. The tenant was taken via helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with severe injuries. The homeowner was treated by the Moorefield Township Fire Department.

Womack was captured by Allen County, Indiana, sheriff’s deputies near Fort Wayne, and arrested at gunpoint, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He is awaiting extradition back to Ohio on charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, and abduction, with additional charges possible.