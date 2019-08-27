Ohio man charged with sexual assault of child, 4

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is behind bars Monday after being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old child.

Columbus Police said Walter L. Smith, 42, of North Guilford Avenue, forced a child to perform sexual acts.

According to police, the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for concerns about sexual abuse on Aug. 4. Investigators performed a forensic medical interview at which time the child said the assault happened.

Initially, Smith denied the charges to the police. When further interviews were attempted, Smith avoided them, police said.

On Saturday, Smith was located in Niagra Falls, NY by police. Niagra Falls Police took Smith into custody, at which point he allegedly admitted to the assault.

Smith has been charged with one count of rape, child under 13, which is a first-degree felony.

