PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing drug charges after an investigation into a reported overdose.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debbie Brewer say the suspect, identified as Jay Costelli of Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested following a search warrant at the home. Authorities say they had been called to Costelli’s home Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in regard to a possible drug overdose.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force says detectives seized approximately 53 grams of suspected fentanyl, 500 grams of suspected marijuana as well as several items “related to drug trafficking,” including digital scales and baggies.

Costelli faces 1st-degree felony charges of “Drug Trafficking” and “Possession of Drugs,” according to authorities. He was arraigned on Aug. 30 in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Anyone with any information in this case or who has any tips regarding drug trafficking can contact the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force tip line anonymously at 740-354-5656.