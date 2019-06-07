Ohio man found guilty of raping minors

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. According to the Delaware County Prosecutors Office, David Nunley, 51, was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault against three minors, including rape and gross sexual imposition.

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) - A man from Sunbury has been found guilty of raping three minors. According to the Delaware County Prosecutors Office, David Nunley, 51, was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault against three minors, including rape and gross sexual imposition.

Nunley was charged earlier this year after an investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

“No child should have to endure being a victim of sexual violence,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. “I applaud the victims for speaking out and thank the Sheriff’s Office for a thorough and professional investigation.”

Nunley faces life in prison after the guilty verdict.

Nunley was found guilty of five counts of rape – all first-degree felonies, attempted rape – a second-degree felony, gross sexual imposition – a third-degree felony, gross sexual imposition – a fourth-degree felony, and endangering children – a first-degree misdemeanor. The crimes occurred from December 1, 2009 through June 1, 2016.

Nunley faces additional charges on six sexually violent predator specifications. Those specifications will be ruled on by a judge next Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10 am.