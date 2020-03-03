Ohio man gets 27 years in prison for child pornography convictions

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – A Centerville man was sent to prison for 27 years for child pornography convictions.

U.S. Attorney David DaVilles said Tuesday Marek K. Grigsby, 35, was sentenced Tuesday morning in U.S. District Court to 330 months in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for producing child pornography and producing obscene images of the sexual abuse of children.

According to court documents, Grigsby sexually abused one victim, who was 5 and 6 years of age during the abuse and created child pornography depicting the abuse. Between Nov. 2015 and Jan. 2017, Grigsby produced at least 33 videos and 23 images showing his sexual abuse of the victim.

Grigsby also created obscene images of a second five-year-old victim, according to the Justice Department. Between Jan. 2015 and April 2016, Grigsby produced at least 21 videos and 111 images of the second victim, including three images depicting the victim in an obscene way. For example, one of the images depicts the victim engaging in simulated oral intercourse with a penis that is superimposed in the photograph.

Grigsby pleaded guilty in April 2019.

