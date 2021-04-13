Ohio man held on $1M bond for child rape, pornography

Michael Grashel, 53, of Circleville, Ohio, is charged with two counts of rape, a felony of the first degree, with the victims being under the age of 13, as well as two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, a felony of the fifth degree. (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A Pickaway County man is facing multiple charges including rape after the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department worked together on several cases of children being sexually assaulted.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said Michael Grashel, 53, of Circleville, Ohio was arrested today Tuesday, April 13 at his home on an arrest warrant out of Scioto County.

The investigation began when the Pickaway County Sheriff’s office was contacted Feb. 17, 2021, by a third party claiming several people had been sexually assaulted in Scioto, Pickaway and Franklin counties.

Earlier today, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Police Department, along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home where he was arrested on the Scioto County charges. Grashel was taken to the Pickaway County Jail where deputies say he waived his rights and was then taken to the Scioto County Jail.

The sheriff’s department says during the search of Grashel’s home, law enforcement found he was in possession of “numerous” images and videos containing child pornography. Grashel is charged with two counts of rape, a felony of the first degree, with the victims being under the age of 13, as well as two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, a felony of the fifth degree.

The investigation is ongoing and could result in additional charges in Scioto County as well as possible charges in Pickaway and Franklin counties. Grashel is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. He will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Wednesday, April 14.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091 or Lt. Johnathan Strawser at 740-474-2176. The department says all calls will remain anonymous.