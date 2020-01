JACKSON, OH (WOWK) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Britney D. Thompson, age 33.

Thompson was in custody at the Jackson County Correctional Facility being held on drug trafficking and failure to appear charges, when she broke free of her shackles and ran through the front door of the Sheriff’s Office on Portsmouth Street, in Jackson, at approximately 1:57 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.