Ohio man pleads guilty in Islamic State training case

DAYTON, OH (AP) – An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a terrorism offense related to an attempt to fly overseas to train with an Islamic State-affiliated group.
Naser Almadaoji had pleaded not guilty in 2018 to a federal charge of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. The government has said Almadaoji unsuccessfully tried to join a terrorist group after traveling to Egypt and Jordan.
Almadaoji pleaded guilty Friday to the same charge, which carries a possible punishment of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. A message was left with Almadaoji’s attorney seeking comment.
