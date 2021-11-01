Ohio man pleads guilty in Islamic State training case

Ohio

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, OH (AP) – An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a terrorism offense related to an attempt to fly overseas to train with an Islamic State-affiliated group.

Naser Almadaoji had pleaded not guilty in 2018 to a federal charge of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. The government has said Almadaoji unsuccessfully tried to join a terrorist group after traveling to Egypt and Jordan.

Almadaoji pleaded guilty Friday to the same charge, which carries a possible punishment of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. A message was left with Almadaoji’s attorney seeking comment.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS