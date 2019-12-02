Ohio man sentenced for raping 2 toddlers, producing child porn

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering, Ohio man was sentenced for raping two toddlers and producing hundreds of images of the abuse, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David M. DeVillers said.

Matthew Jones, 44, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for sexually abusing two 3-year-old toddlers in 2003 and 2009, creating more than 100 images of each abuse, according to DeVillers.

One of the victims’ mothers caught Jones in the bedroom of the victim, prompting a call to law enforcement. Two other minor females and at least six adult women were photographed by Jones while they were sleeping. More than 100,000 images and videos of child pornography were discovered on a computer that Jones owned.

In Dec. 2018, Jones pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

“Jones is a serial sexual abuser who memorialized his abuse by taking pictures of his abhorrent conduct,” U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers said. “He has been sexually assaulting toddlers and adult women and engaging in online sharing of child pornography for more than 15 years. He deserves his lengthy stay in prison.”

