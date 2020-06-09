Ohio man takes police on lengthy low-speed chase with broken axel

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Police charged a Cheshire man after he allegedly struck a vehicle in a fast-food drive-thru, hit a utility pole and continued to flee with a broken axel.

On Sunday, June 7, police charged Jason Jenkins, 44, of Cheshire, with fleeing and eluding after a lengthy chase through Pomeroy.

Other charges of resisting arrest and numerous traffic violations are pending at this time.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says his office received reports of a red GMC that struck the vehicle in front of it in a Taco Bell drive-thru approximately three times. While deputies traveled to the scene, one passed a red GMC truck that struck a utility pole near the Exxon Gas Station along Main Street in Pomeroy.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, as the deputy that witnessed the incident turned around, the driver returned to the road. After the deputy indicated the driver should stop, the truck continued through Pomeroy on three tires after breaking an axle from striking the utility pole.

“The front left tire drug along the pavement as the driver refused to stop the vehicle,” Wood said. “The deputy pursued the vehicle down Main Street in Pomeroy where the vehicle struck a stop sign and a speed limit sign.”

Wood says speeds only reached 20 miles-per-hour due to the rear tires continued to spin as the driver accelerated but could not gain speed due to the broken front axle.

The truck continued into the Pomeroy Boat Levy near the Farmers Bank Administrative Branch and came back onto Main Street at the Lynn Street intersection. The vehicle proceeded through a red light at the intersection of Main Street and Cherry Street and continued up Main Street. Speeds continued to not exceed 20 miles-per-hour.

The truck went into the parking lot of Dollar General in Pomeroy and came back out onto Main Street at the Wendy’s exit, Wood says.

“The truck then proceeded off-road and onto the pavement at the old Midwest Steel where the truck drove off the side of the Midwest Steel pavement and back onto the sidewalk on Main Street,” Wood said. “At this time, the vehicle’s axle failed, disabling the vehicle.”

According to the statement, Jenkins refused to exit the vehicle, forcing the deputies to forcefully remove him from the vehicle. He is currently at the Middleport Jail.

This case continues to be under investigation.

