Ohio man trying to pay off lawnmower dies making explosive

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON, OH (AP) — An Ohio man died when an improvised explosive device he was making in his garage blew up, authorities said.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the scene in Jefferson Saturday to find the detached garage burned to the ground and debris scattered in a neighbor’s yard.

A neighbor told deputies the man “was making the explosives in his garage to sell so he could pay off a lawnmower he recently purchased,” the sheriff’s office sayid.

The 55-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

The State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were assisting with the investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS