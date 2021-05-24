Ohio man trying to pay off lawnmower dies making explosive

JEFFERSON, OH (AP) — An Ohio man died when an improvised explosive device he was making in his garage blew up, authorities said.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the scene in Jefferson Saturday to find the detached garage burned to the ground and debris scattered in a neighbor’s yard.

A neighbor told deputies the man “was making the explosives in his garage to sell so he could pay off a lawnmower he recently purchased,” the sheriff’s office sayid.

The 55-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

The State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were assisting with the investigation.