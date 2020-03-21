Ohio man trying to protect his parents by self-quarantining in tent

MAHONING CO., OH (WKBN) – This global pandemic has forced everyone to take precautions. For the safety of his family, one man in Western Mahoning County has quarantined himself to a tent.
He asked that First News not share his full name or location.
Marcus is a film editor from the Valley, now living in New York City. As the coronavirus spread, he left the city and came home.
Marcus doesn’t want to infect his parents, so he set up the tent and now works from inside, keeping himself quarantined.
“I know a lot of people will look at and see this as a little maybe too far, but there’s so much about the disease that’s unknown and, as far as it being spread in confined spaces, I wanted out of an abundance of caution to at least do two weeks out, so it’s been an adventure. It’s been really fun,” said Marcus.
He says when he saw what was happening in Italy, he decided he needed to quarantine himself.
His tent has held up through the storms and Marcus says he’s enjoying the outdoors and talks to his parents while they sit on the patio, a safe distance away.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Couple wears masks during wedding photo
- WV Caring makes medical masks in the midst of coronavirus
- Boone Memorial Hospital steps up Coronavirus testing on-site
- One arrested in Pikeville shooting
- ‘Clark’s Cozy Corner:’ Liberty teacher goes viral for unique teaching style during shutdown
- Red Cross looking for community help during severe blood shortage
- Unique look at Wild Wonderful West Virginia in stressful times
- UPDATE: Virtual concerts to watch during the coronavirus quarantine
- Coronavirus hotline now available in Cabell County
- Continuing addiction recovery during COVID-19