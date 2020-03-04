TOLEDO, OH (AP) — An Ohio man who made an online threat against U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has been sentenced to time served on a weapons charge.
Timothy Ireland was arrested in August after U.S. Capitol Police received a tip that he made a Facebook post saying Ocasio-Cortez “should be shot.” Authorities stated in court records that Ireland admitted posting the statement about the New York City Democrat and said he was very proud of it.
Agents searched Ireland’s home and found seven rounds of ammunition. He admitted owning the ammunition and pleaded guilty in November to being a felon in possession of ammunition.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- ‘Concerned Ohio River Residents’ speaks out against proposed ethane cracker plant
- Cellphone alerts helped Tennessee couple escape to basement
- Former WV postal worker sentenced for selling pot on route
- TikTok, Facebook, Intel join Twitter in pulling out of SXSW over coronavirus fears
- Ohio man who threatened Ocasio-Cortez sentenced on weapons charge
- Students observe Super Tuesday by voting for town’s pet mayor
- West Virginia man sentenced to 205-755 years in prison for filming infant sexual abuse
- Woman shocked to discover plant she’s been watering for 2 years is fake
- Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Biden
- Virginia bans conversion therapy for minors