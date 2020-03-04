Ohio man who threatened Ocasio-Cortez sentenced on weapons charge

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., meets with people outside the House chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

TOLEDO, OH (AP) — An Ohio man who made an online threat against U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has been sentenced to time served on a weapons charge.

Timothy Ireland was arrested in August after U.S. Capitol Police received a tip that he made a Facebook post saying Ocasio-Cortez “should be shot.” Authorities stated in court records that Ireland admitted posting the statement about the New York City Democrat and said he was very proud of it.

Agents searched Ireland’s home and found seven rounds of ammunition. He admitted owning the ammunition and pleaded guilty in November to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

