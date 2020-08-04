COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– All students in Ohio’s classrooms are mandated to wears masks this fall, Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.
DeWine said he will be signing the Ohio Department of Health the order mandating mask wearing for students in K-12 under the guidance of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Ohio’s mask mandate had previously only applied to children 10 years of age and older.
Exceptions to the mask mandate include:
- children under the age of 2
- children who cannot remove a face covering without assistance
- children with significant behavioral/psychological issue undergoing treatment that is exacerbated specifically by the use of a facial covering
- children living with severe autism or with extreme developmental delay who may become agitated or anxious wearing a mask
- children with facial deformity that causes airway obstruction
DeWine said Ohio is working with FEMA to distribute 2 million masks to schools for use by students and staff.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Dick Goddard, legendary FOX 8 meteorologist, dies at 89
- No final decisions yet on Ohio high school fall sports seasons
- Ohio mandates masks in the classroom for all K-12 students
- Trump signs $3 billion-a-year plan to boost conservation, parks
- United Mine Workers of America back candidate for WV governor
- Miami Marlins, WV native Corey Bird continues to miss the game he loves
- Census ending data collection for 2020 count a month early
- 22 cats left without food and water for a month in Oak Hill
- At least 2 dead, 2 missing in NC town following tornado spawned by Isaias
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 95,106 cases, 3,570 deaths, 71,338 recoveries