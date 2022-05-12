COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – Partisan mapmakers in Ohio are making emotional pleas to the Ohio Supreme Court as justices again weigh whether to hold the state’s redistricting commission in contempt.

The commission sent five different plans for state legislative districts to the court. Four were invalidated as gerrymandered, and the panel’s fifth submission was its third unconstitutional map.

Republicans defend their actions and, on Thursday, challenged Democratic and voting-rights groups’ calls for court sanctions. Republican Auditor Keith Faber said “this all is just too far beyond what this Court can and should do.”

Democrats recommended contempt with “sadness” and called Republicans’ arguments “nonsense.”