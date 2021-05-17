Ohio medical marijuana: 3 existing conditions approved; read the complete list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WJW) — Members of an Ohio medical panel have added three existing conditions for purchasing medical marijuana in the state.
The Ohio Medical Board’s marijuana committee determined earlier this year that arthritis, chronic migraines and complex regional pain syndrome fall into the existing category of chronic or intractable pain.
Here is the full list of qualifying medical conditions:
- AIDS
- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
- Alzheimer’s disease
- cachexia
- cancer
- chronic traumatic encephalopathy
- Crohn’s disease
- epilepsy or another seizure disorder
- fibromyalgia
- glaucoma
- hepatitis C
- inflammatory bowel disease
- multiple sclerosis
- pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable
- Parkinson’s disease
- positive status for HIV
- post-traumatic stress disorder
- sickle cell anemia
- spinal cord disease or injury
- Tourette’s syndrome
- traumatic brain injury
- ulcerative colitis
Ohioans need a doctor to issue a recommendation that someone is eligible to purchase medical pot under a list of 22 conditions.
The first Ohio dispensaries opened in January 2019. More than 155,000 people have purchased medical pot since then.
