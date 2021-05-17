Ohio medical marijuana: 3 existing conditions approved; read the complete list



COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WJW) — Members of an Ohio medical panel have added three existing conditions for purchasing medical marijuana in the state.

The Ohio Medical Board’s marijuana committee determined earlier this year that arthritis, chronic migraines and complex regional pain syndrome fall into the existing category of chronic or intractable pain.

Here is the full list of qualifying medical conditions:

AIDS

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Alzheimer’s disease

cachexia

cancer

chronic traumatic encephalopathy

Crohn’s disease

epilepsy or another seizure disorder

fibromyalgia

glaucoma

hepatitis C

inflammatory bowel disease

multiple sclerosis

pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable

Parkinson’s disease

positive status for HIV

post-traumatic stress disorder

sickle cell anemia

spinal cord disease or injury

Tourette’s syndrome

traumatic brain injury

ulcerative colitis

Ohioans need a doctor to issue a recommendation that someone is eligible to purchase medical pot under a list of 22 conditions.

The first Ohio dispensaries opened in January 2019. More than 155,000 people have purchased medical pot since then.