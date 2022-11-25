COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State and Michigan rivalry dates back to 1897, or 118 games, including Saturday’s showdown between the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams in the country.

The Ohio and Michigan Governors’ rivalry wager is only three years old, dating back to 2019, but that won’t make a victory any less sweet.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have once again placed a friendly and tasty wager on the outcome of The Game, which kicks off Saturday at noon at Ohio Stadium.

“With Ohio State and Michigan both undefeated entering The Game, and with Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff berths on the line, the eyes of American sports fans will be on Columbus, Ohio and Ohio Stadium tomorrow,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “I am proud of and confident in our Buckeye football team again this year and am I willing to put a little skin in The Game with another friendly wager showcasing great Ohio food. O-H!”

This year, Governor DeWine offered Buckeye Pizza from Adriatico’s on the OSU campus; Stewart’s Root Beer, which was founded in Mansfield, Ohio, in 1924; and the iconic Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus.

Governor Whitmer is wagering a Detroit-style gift package, including the famous Buddy’s pizza, a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes, and a case of Vernor’s ginger ale, which is known to cure any ailment except maybe a big loss to the Wolverines.

“In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up might be the most consequential to date with two undefeated teams putting their seasons on the line,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “However, when the clock runs out, only one team will be crowned The Victors. That’s why I’m feeling good about this year’s bet with Governor DeWine of Ohio. After this win, it’s on to the Big Ten Championship game and almost certainly a guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoffs. Go Blue!”

The Buckeyes, who have won 17 out of the last 20 meetings against Michigan, lost to the Wolverines last season 42-27.