Ohio mother arrested after 3-month-old found with BAC of .359%

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Springfield Township Police Department has arrested Davonna Reed, 32, on multiple charges including felony child abuse.
In late October, Reed’s daughter was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital after she became sick. Doctors determined the child’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was .359%, according to a press release.
The child was treated in the Natal Intensive Care Unit. Detectives say Reed allowed the child to ingest alcohol. She was booked into the Summit County Jail.
