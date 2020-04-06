Ohio National Guard to assist inside Elkton Federal Prison after three inmates die from COVID-19

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Members of the Ohio National Guard have been deployed to Columbiana County to assist inside Ohio’s federal prison.
Governor Mike DeWine said Monday that seven inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and three have died as a result of the virus at Elkton Prison in Lisbon, Ohio.
DeWine said the guardsmen and women will serve in the infirmary and assist with medical needs only. He said they will not serve as security guards, and they will not be armed.
“This is a medical mission only,” DeWine said.
Ohio National Guard soldiers will be there for seven to 10 days until federal backup arrives, DeWine said. He said they will have N95 masks.
DeWine has asked the Department of Justice to stop any intake into Elkton.
“This is not the time to introduce new inmates to that population,” he said.
