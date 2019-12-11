Ohio no longer considering opioid settlement protection fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio has decided not to move forward with a proposed constitutional amendment that would create a fund to ensure future settlement money from government lawsuits over the opioid epidemic is used to address that problem.

House Speaker Larry Householder and Minority Leader Emilia Sykes said on Tuesday that the proposal will not make it on the March ballot because the House won’t sign off on the measure by the Dec. 18 deadline. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office distributed a memo last week saying that establishing the fund as a March ballot issue is the best path to making sure the money isn’t diverted to other uses.

