Ohio officer rescues 5 teens from storm drain

MASSILLON, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – Five Ohio teens are lucky to be alive after getting swept away by rushing water and becoming trapped in a sewer tunnel. The man who helped save them was a police officer who’s never done anything like this before.

The rushing water sweeps a group of Massillon, Ohio teens down into a storm sewer, and Officer Aaron Franklin is first on scene. It’s his first water rescue.

His body camera records him trying to get close. The officer spots two boys near the mouth of the tunnel. With help from the fire department, he manages to get both out, on their feet. There were three more boys still stuck inside.

With Officer Franklin holding onto him, Massillon’s fire chief goes down to search. “There’s five, six grown men tugging, pulling as hard as they can. Pulling a 120-pound teen and it felt like we were pulling a truck,” said Officer Franklin.

Word eventually comes a missing friend has made it out too.

Trever Gallion was pushed farthest through the tunnel. “I was trying to stand up and fight my way out, and then eventually I realized I couldn’t stand up towards the water and so, I just, l let it take me,” said Gallion

A second team of rescuers found him clinging to a ladder.

The officer says he was just in the right place at the right time. “Anybody that would be put in the situation that’s in this line of work, they have an obligation to do so and we’re gonna do it ,” said Officer Franklin.

Trever is grateful rescuers reached him and his friends in time.