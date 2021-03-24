Ohio officials say Noem website used photos without consent

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. Noem initially appeared eager to deliver what looked like an easy win for social conservatives. South Dakota’s GOP-led legislature passed a bill banning transgender women and girls participating in women’s sports leagues, and the Republican governor declared herself “excited to sign” the bill. But Noem’s enthusiasm faded surprisingly fast and she came up with a “partial veto” to exclude collegiate athletics. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) — Ohio officials say a website unveiled by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to promote her campaign to ban transgender women from women’s sports is using photos without consent.

Ohio Democratic state lawmaker Casey Weinstein says the website “Defend Title IX Now” features images from Hudson, Ohio and other neighboring communities, Hudson City School District officials told KELO-TV in an email to the station they did not give permission for anyone to display the photos and object to them being used “in a political endeavor.”

Noem spokesman Ian Fury says the site is not run by the state and the web developer obtained the rights to all the photographs.