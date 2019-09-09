Ohio physician faces charges of sex trafficking minors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say an Ohio emergency room physician who allegedly paid three girls between the ages of 12 and 14 for sex and a 15-year-old girl to pose in a pornographic cellphone video faces federal charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland said Friday a federal task force began investigating 52-year-old Albert Aiad-Toss, of Canfield, after the mother of a 13-year-old girl told Ashland police in June her daughter and other girls were having sex with him for money.
An affidavit says Aiad-Toss let the girls use his SUV.
Aiad-Toss faces four counts of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of producing child pornography.
Court records don’t indicate whether Aiad-Toss has an attorney. He reportedly worked at a hospital in the Youngstown area.
