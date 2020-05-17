Ohio Police: Homicide unit probing shooting death of child, 8

CINCINNATI (AP) – Police in Cincinnati are investigating the shooting death of an 8-year-old child.
District 5 Capt. Craig Gregoire said the shooting was reported Sunday in the Mount Airy neighborhood. He said the homicide unit is investigating. Gregoire said he had few other details, but
“Our hearts and prayers go out with the family, and we’re going to figure out what happened.”
