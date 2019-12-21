Ohio police pursuit ends with suspect killing 13-year-old

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a police pursuit that began in Cleveland ended with a 15-year-old carjacking suspect striking and killing a teenage pedestrian in a neighboring city.

Cleveland police say the 15-year-old boy took the car at gunpoint Friday afternoon from a man in a Target store parking lot. He was initially followed by an off-duty police officer who witnessed the robbery.

A Cleveland police supervisor then took up the chase that ended with a 13-year-old girl’s death in East Cleveland. A number of cars and a police cruiser were damaged. Police confiscated a gun from the 15-year-old during his arrest.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories