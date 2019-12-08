Ohio Police reopen investigation of 1981 cold case death

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) – An investigation has been reopened into the 38-year-old cold case of a teenager who was found dead five days after he disappeared from a party in a Cleveland suburb.

Newburgh Heights police announced the department will partner with Tiffin University students to find out what happened to 17-year-old Kurt Sova. Sova went to a house party on Oct. 23, 1981. He left the party and never made it home.

Sova’s body was found five days later in a ravine near the house where the party was held. A coroner at the time could not determine Sova’s cause of death.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories