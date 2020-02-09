Ohio police say woman lost $2,400 in ‘grandparent scam’

MANSFIELD, OH (AP) – Police in Ohio say a woman lost $2,400 in a so-called “grandparent scam” after receiving a call that her grandson was in jail.

Mansfield police in north-central Ohio say the 76-year-old woman received the call Wednesday from a man claiming to be her grandson’s lawyer.

The Mansfield News Journal reports the woman wired $2,400 via Western Union.

Police say the woman grew suspicious after the man called again and asked for $8,400, and she learned by contacting family members her grandson was fine.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office regularly warns to be aware of such elder scams.