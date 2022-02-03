Ohio prepares for icy and dangerous road conditions

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – With hazardous winter weather conditions headed into our region, crews are across the tri-state gearing up to battle the elements.

Matt Bruning with the Ohio Department of Transportation says when it comes to the roads, ice is the worst thing they have to deal with because there’s not a lot they can do to prevent it.

Bruning says you can’t pretreat it, and you can’t plow it, so it’s all about constantly treating the roads with salt.

“It’s constant and it never stops,” said Bruning. “When you go back to the garage to refill with salt and fuel you start falling behind, but there’s only so many trucks. There’s only so many people and there’s only so many routes.”

He says these next 48 hours will be grueling for their crews and anyone out driving in the state of Ohio.



“You just have to stay on top of it, because the freezing rain that continues to come down washes that material you’ve been dropping right back off the pavement,” said Bruning. “It’s just a constant battle that we fight with mother nature when ice hits.”



He said the number one thing you can do to help them is to stay off the roads and give their crews space because this winter they’ve had already 20 crashes involving plows.